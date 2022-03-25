Webber is a very affectionate guy that loves to just chill in a nice quiet spot. He is great at... View on PetFinder
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 9:05 a.m. March 19 in the 700 block of North H Street.
