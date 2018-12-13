Accidents reported in Dodge County
5:55 a.m. Nov. 17, U.S. Highway 30 and Locust Street, North Bend, vehicles driven by Rebecca Sillivan, Malmo, and Tiffany Prochaska, David City, collided.
5:58 a.m. Nov. 23, County Road L, west of U.S. Highway 77, vehicle driven by John Snover, Hooper, left the roadway and overturned.
12:28 p.m. Nov. 25, U.S. Highway 77, south of County Road G, vehicle driven by Ciera Wrage, Fremont, left the roadway and collided with a fence post.
5:34 p.m. Nov. 26, U.S. Highway 77, north of the Platte River bridge, vehicle driven by Casey Mitchell, Fremont, struck a deer.
11:13 p.m. Nov. 28, U.S. Highway and U.S. Highway 275 off ramp, vehicles driven by Noah Fowler, Hooper, and Angela Weisbrook, Fremont, collided.
1:38 p.m. Nov. 29, South Broad and Cloverly streets, vehicles driven by Deanne Langemeier, Mead, and Harold Harden, Fremont, collided.
5:16 p.m. Nov. 30, Casey’s General Store, 210 E. Sixth St., North Bend, vehicle driven by Rebecca Swanda, Dodge, collided with the building.
7:53 p.m. Nov. 30, U.S. Highway 30, west of County Road 2, vehicles driven by Matthew McLaughlin, Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Reginald Morrison, Ellerbe, North Carolina, collided.
10:22 a.m. Dec. 1, U.S. Highway 77, south of County Road D, vehicles driven by Paul Ueding, Fremont, and Michael Cummings, Wahoo, collided.
2:34 a.m. Dec. 1, 203 S. Nebraska St., Hooper, vehicle driven by Leslie Worth, Hooper, left the roadway and collided with a travel trailer.
5:14 p.m. Dec. 4, U.S. Highway 77 and County Road P, vehicles driven by Thomas Mines, Osceola, and Todd Peters, Cherokee, Iowa, collided.
4:26 p.m. Dec. 5, U.S. Highway 30, east of County Road 19, vehicles driven by Amina Nur, Schuyler, Malachi Lewis, Schuyler, and David Inda, Omaha, collided.