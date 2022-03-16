After COVID, man learns of genetic heart disorder

When Heath DeGroot tested positive for COVID in October 2020, his only significant complaint was the inability to taste and to smell.

“He recovered well from that,” said his sister, Heather Circo, of Lincoln. “Shortly after, he contracted it again.”

This time, the virus hit DeGroot harder, with fever and fatigue.

“Again,” said Circo, “he seemed to have a full recovery. A few months after that, he woke in the middle of the night thinking he was having a heart attack.”

The situation would lead to tests and scans that revealed a genetic heart disorder and resulted in major surgery.

Now, Circo hopes the public will help her brother.

Circo and her sibling have fond memories of Fremont, where they lived with their parents. Their late father, Dave, was a Vietnam veteran and their late mother, Marta, an active community member.

After the initial episode with his heart, Heath DeGroot continued to have several others, including palpitations and arrhythmias.

“Thankfully, due to his occupation,” Circo said, “he was able to get appointments with a couple of renowned heart doctors in Texas.”

The first appointment revealed that DeGroot had Marfan Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the body’s connective tissue.

“Connective tissue holds all the body’s cells, organs, and tissue together,” Circo said. “It plays an important role in helping the body grow and develop properly. This condition mainly affects the heart, blood vessels, bones, joints and eyes.”

After more tests and scans, it was discovered that DeGroot had an enlarged aortic valve.

“This can lead to an aortic dissection,” Circo said, “and be very life threatening, and usually isn’t discovered until it’s an emergency situation.”

Circo points out this same condition took the life of actor John Ritter in 2003.

Further tests revealed that DeGroot not only had an enlarged aortic valve, but also a bicuspid rather than a tricuspid valve.

“This was concerning,” Circo explained, “because it was discussed that he might need an artificial valve instead of the team being able to repair his.”

She also said her brother is only 45 years old and his doctor wanted to do everything he could to repair his existing valve, because an artificial valve would eventually need to be replaced.

“And this was a procedure that Heath did not want to go through twice,” Circo said.

As a physical therapist for a hospital in Anna, Texas, DeGroot had devoted his days to helping geriatric patients cope with their ailments.

Following six hours of open-heart surgery, however, he was the one in need of care.

DeGroot and Circo grew up in Fremont. Their parents both died of cancer in 2001, within three months of each other.

“Mom was a very supportive parent,” Circo said. “She never pushed us to do anything we didn’t want to do, but she was very involved in the activities we enjoyed.”

Marta DeGroot was an active member of the PTA, serving as president while her children attended Grant Elementary School.

“Heath and I are five years apart,” Circo said, “so that was a big commitment. As we went into middle and high school, she was there for every event — orchestra, band and choir performances.”

Circo recalled her mother’s enthusiasm.

“She loved going to marching band competitions with us and probably knew the routines better than we did. When it was high school musical time,” Circo added, “she was at every show, knew all the songs and most of the script.”

Another fond memory Circo shared was receiving a gift from her mother following each performance.

“She created a keepsake box for all of our shows,” Circo said.

Circo added that her mom had become a “fixture” at school events.

“If she wasn’t there, the teachers and kids noticed,” Circo said. “There was always laughter and hugs whenever Mom was around all of ‘her kids.’”

David DeGroot served in the Vietnam War. He was a Private First Class.

“He rarely talked about his time in the war,” Circo said. “And when he did, it was usually a funny story that he recalled — like when he almost got court-martialed for getting so sunburnt while messing around in the ocean in his undies one day. He was so burnt he could barely move.”

Circo said her dad’s skin condition was something he blamed on the war.

“He left with a clear complexion and came back all scarred up from being around harsh chemicals, I guess,” she said.

It was only after Circo’s grandmother passed away that her dad at last shared the story of his homecoming.

“His sisters had found an old envelope that their mom had kept all those years,” Circo said. “It had letters from Dad to the family, his dog tags, and a few pictures. Dad never got emotional, but going through that envelope with Mom, Heath and I actually made him tear up.”

Circo recalled the overwhelming compassion she and her brother had received upon learning that their parents were losing their battle with cancer.

“The outpouring of support for Heath and I was incredible, and we can never thank everyone enough for that,” Circo said. “When you go through a traumatic event like that, you kind of become numb. So I know I wasn’t great at thanking people at the time, but their generosity still sticks with me 20 years later.”

Circo continued expressing her appreciation for her hometown.

“Fremont is an amazing community that we are happy to be a part of,” she said. “Although we don’t get back as much as we used to, there are still ties there, and we enjoy showing our kids our favorite spots from when we were growing up.”

Circo told how her brother has demonstrated resilience since his operation.

Less than 24 hours following surgery, DeGroot was on his feet.

“Even with the amount of pain he was in,” Circo said, “he still managed to do everything that physical therapy and staff asked him to do.”

Throughout the entire process, DeGroot’s wife, Jennifer, has been by his side.

“Even though they have three kids at home,” Circo said, “she was living at the hospital with Heath to help care for him around the clock. Fortunately, her parents were able to stay with the kids and the zoo of pets they had waiting for them at home.”

DeGroot and his wife have 7-year-old twins, Harrison and Hanna, and two daughters from Jennifer’s previous marriage, Reygan and Raye Ann.

They recently became grandparents for the first time.

Circo has provided a detailed progress report on her brother’s recovery. For further information regarding DeGroot’s hospitalization as well as his recuperation at home, visit her GoFundMe page, https://gofund.me/20e518e7.

“As you can probably imagine,” Circo said, “the medical expenses over the last two years have been staggering. There have been so many doctors and specialists’ appointments and tests run to determine his diagnosis.”

DeGroot’s follow-up appointments are just beginning.

It is his sister’s hope that she and everyone concerned can show some support by easing the financial burden.

“Heath and Jennifer are always willing to stop everything to help a friend or family member,” Circo said. “So I’m hoping that, as his village, we can return the favor.”

