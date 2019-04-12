Three agricultural businesses were awarded for their contributions to the local industry during the annual Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Agriculture Award Luncheon on Thursday at Fremont Golf Club.
Western Integrated Seed, Merritt Trailers, and the Chvatal Family were honored as Ag Business, Ag Innovator, and Farm Family of the year during the ceremony which also featured Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman as keynote speaker.
Following a lunch with pork provided by new local business WholeStone Farms, Wellman addressed the crowded clubhouse and laid out Governor Ricketts plan to continue to grow the state’s largest industry.
“Agriculture certainly is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy,” he said. “To continue to grow agriculture we need to have three things—international trade, we need to add value here in Nebraska, and we need to work on property tax relief.”
In terms of international trade, Wellman said the state continues its focus on expanding export opportunities to countries like England, Japan, South Korea by way of trade missions.
“One of the things I found out very quickly representing Nebraska agriculture when I traveled on international trades missions is how we really do have a well-known brand for Nebraska beef,” he said. “Our export markets in England, Japan, and South Korea continue to grow year over year, and we are looking at Vietnam as a growth market for Nebraska ag products—especially beef and pork.”
He also stressed the importance of value-added agriculture, citing the Fremont’s Costco plant as an example of capital investment that is ushering in a new day in Nebraska agriculture while allowing farm families to continue their businesses through added poultry barn operations.
“It is a $300 million investment in our state, and over 100 farms are adding a poultry operation to their family farm here in Nebraska,” he said. “It is already making an impact.”
Following Wellman’s address, the awards ceremony honoring Western Integrated Seed, Merritt Trailers, and the Chvatal Family began.
Western Integrated Seed was awarded as 2019 Ag Business of the Year, representing the second time the company has been honored by the Chamber after it was recognized as the New Chamber Business of the Year in 2016.
Western Integrated Seed describes itself as a “custom seed production company that produces high-quality seed for retail seed companies and provides other seed solutions such as transportation and storage,” according to its website.
In addition to doing the field production of hybrid seed, the company has also grown to help its customers with business logistics as well — the distribution, storage and other elements that seed companies may be seeking. That’s where the “integration” part of the company’s name comes from: they’ve sought to integrate all aspects of the seed business into one business model.
“We’re a little unique in this industry in that we’re a truly full-service company,” said company President Chris Hoegemeyer.
While Western Integrated Seed has a long history in the Fremont area—dating back to when the Hoegemeyer family first started producing seed in Hooper back in 1937—Merritt Trailers has a much shorter history in the community, but was awarded as the 2019 Ag Innovator of the Year.
After being founded in Oregon in 1951, Merritt moved its operation to Henderson, Colorado in the 1970s and opened its branch in Fremont in 2009.
The local branch, at 4650 Broad St., includes a full-service shop, parts department and oversees sales of trailers in six states throughout the Midwest.
“We have six states that we make sure are taken care of right in the heart of the country, and if you took all the trailers sold in the U.S. three of those major states are right in the middle of Fremont’s territory,” Swanson said. “So we have a huge responsibility here in Fremont.”
Although the company is relatively new to Fremont, its innovative ways go back to its creation in Oregon.
“Merritt has been kind of the pioneering family in the livestock trailer industry,” Swanson said. “They were the first to manufacture aluminum double-deck trailers, the first ones to incorporate holes in the sides of the trailers—they’ve just been leading innovations in these trailers for 70 years.”
A few things that set the variety of livestock trailers that are manufactured by Merritt at its headquarters in Henderson apart include a proprietary “bull nose” front end design, aluminum roofs, welded floors and even the size of the holes along the sides of trailers which give the distinctive cheese grater look—providing ventilation to the livestock being hauled within.
Last but not least, the Chvatal Family was honored as the 2019 Farm Family of the Year.
The Chvatal’s have been farming the area for many generations—with brothers Bryon and Eric Chvatal acting as the latest in a line of farmers who can trace their Nebraska roots back to 1877.
“It’s in our blood.,” Bryon Chvatal said. “You’re out there working and you smell the fresh air and you look around at the livestock and crops and say, ‘How much better can you have a place where you’re your own manager, making different daily decisions to better our environment and make it a better place for everyone—and to provide food for the world?”
At their family farm near Morse Bluff—and along with their father Glenn, the Chvatal’s have an operation of between 130-140 cow-calf pairs. In addition, they have about 200 feeder calves.
Between the three of them, the men farm 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans.