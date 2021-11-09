Ag land management webinar to focus on cash rents, farm programs, leasing

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar will offer updates on county-level cash rental rates, ARC and PLC coverage options and leasing considerations. It will be held at noon on Nov. 15.

Offered since 2019, the quarterly webinars address common management issues for Nebraska landowners, agricultural operators and related stakeholders interested in the latest insight on trends in real estate, managing agricultural land and solutions for addressing challenges in the upcoming growing season.

The webinar series is presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability, housed in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The November webinar will cover recent findings from the 2021 USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service county-level cash rent survey and trends in farm programs influencing operations across the state. The presentation will also include a segment on landlord-tenant communication issues related to closing out 2021 leases and review leasing considerations for 2022. The webinar will conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get live answers to their land or leasing questions.

The webinar will be led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar is free and will be recorded. Past recordings can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

Registration is free at https://cap.unl.edu/landmanagement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.