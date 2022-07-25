Aksarben announces 2022 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients

Aksarben began recognizing the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families in 1956. Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide. Aksarben and the Nebraska Farm Bureau partner on these annual awards.

The Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award recognizes the ownership of at least 40 acres of farmland held by the same family for 100 years and the Aksarben Heritage Farm Family Award recognizes 150 years of family farm ownership.

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.

Following are the area recipients:

Honoring 150 years – the 2022 Aksarben Heritage Farm Families are:

Cuming County: Gaster Family Farm, Established 1867.

Dodge County: Paul H. Harms Family Farm, Established 1871; Oscar A. Bergquist Family Farm, Established 1870.

Saunders County: Zakovec Family Farm, Established 1872; Thomas Homestead Farm, Established 1872.

Washington County: Brad & Barry Peterson Farm, Established 1872; Giesselman Family Farm, Established 1867; Niederhoefer Homestead; Larsen Farms – Wild Rose Farm.

Pioneer Awards honoring 100 years:

Cuming County: Ahrens Family Farm, Established 1920; Kratke – Roeber Family Farm, Established 1891.

Dodge County: Erickson Family Farm, Established 1906.

Saunders County: Masek Family Farm, Established 1907.

Washington County: Gerald and Patricia (Cain) Eskilsen.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, visit www.aksarben.org.