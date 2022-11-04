 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Angus Association names new junior member from Arlington

Local News

Brooke Elizabeth Hilgenkamp of Arlington is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.

