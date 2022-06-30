‘Anxious People’ chosen for next Women in Agriculture book club discussion

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program has announced “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman, as the selection for its summer book club.

A virtual discussion about the book will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, with Ashely Machado, a life coach and mental health professional who specializes in working with agricultural professionals and families.

“Anxious People” follows a failed bank robber fleeing into an open house apartment viewing, taking hostage its eight prospective buyers. As the pressure mounts, these eight strangers slowly begin opening up to one another and revealing long-hidden truths. Each of them carries a lifetime of grievances, hurts, secrets, and passions that are ready to boil over. None of them are entirely whom they appear to be. And all of them — the bank robber included — desperately crave some sort of rescue. Humorous, compassionate, and wise, “Anxious People” is an ingeniously constructed story about the enduring power of friendship, forgiveness, and hope — the things that save us, even in the most anxious of times.

Machado grew up in the dairy industry and is now the wife to a calf rancher and almond farmer in California. She has a bachelor’s degree in human development, and a master’s in social work with an emphasis in clinical mental health. Machado is rethinking the way we support mental health in the ag industry and specializes in breaking down big ideas and deep feelings into simple and actionable strategies for ag families and businesses alike. She applies 15 years of experience to help individuals and organizations to have the tools they need in their mental health toolbox to operate and live life fully.

The discussion is free to attend and will be held over Zoom. Registration opens July 11 and is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu. A complimentary copy of the book will be mailed to the first 20 people who register.

Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program will continue to host its book club every quarter. Featured books will cover a variety of topics, such as grain marketing, farm finance, estate planning, inspirational subjects and more.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2020-70028-32728.

