Applications being accepted for farm awards

The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, announces that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted through April 15.

These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively.

Each honoree receives an engraved plaque and gatepost marker as permanent recognition of this milestone. The awards are presented during the annual county fair in which the land is located.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, visit aksarben.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.