Area students compete at district livestock judging contest

Local News

Nearly 600 students compete in district livestock judging contest at Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex in Norfolk was the site of a FFA District Livestock Judging Contest on Jan. 27. Five-hundred-seventy-eight contestants from 49 schools participated in the event.

Michael Roeber, agriculture/livestock judging instructor at Northeast, said teams could have up to eight members with the top four scores counted.

“The top 25% of the teams in the district contest qualified for the state competition, which will be held during the Nebraska FFA Convention in Lincoln in April,” he said.

Area individual and team results include:

District 3 Juniors

Individual: 1st - Brooke Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd - Libby Hegemann, Arlington.

Team: 1st - Arlington (Blaine Vogt, Brooke Hilgenkamp, Lizzie Meyer, Libby Hegemann, John VonBehren, Payton Timm, Aaron Fuchs, Shane Japp).

District 3 Seniors

Team: 2nd - Oakland-Craig (Shea Johnson, Maycie Johnson, Jonathan Dixon, Caleb Sechler, Bailey Helzer, Johnna Peterson, Trevor Weitzenkamp and Laryn Johnson).

