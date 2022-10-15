Beerbohm among participants of Nebraska LEAD program

Chris Beerbohm of Scribner, son of the late Stanley and Beth Beerbohm, has been selected to participate in the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 41. The two-year program began in September.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

Beerbohm is employed at Titan Machinery as an equipment sales consultant, where he enjoys working with customers on a daily basis. He has been awarded the Titan Machinery Sales Top Achiever Award.

Through participation in the LEAD program, Beerbohm hopes to increase his leadership and decision-making skills and learn more ways to help his customers’ needs.

After graduating from Scribner-Snyder High School, Beerbohm earned an Association of Applied Science Degree in Business Administration from Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

He is president of the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department where he has earned a 5-year pin award and is a 500 Points Club member. He also is the assistant civil defense director for the City of Scribner.

Beerbohm is a member of Nebraska Cattleman and Nebraska Corn Growers.

When he’s not working, Beerbohm enjoys boating and golfing, and when time allows, going snowmobiling in Wyoming. He also enjoys Husker football games, grilling and spending time with family.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers, and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment/potential, natural resources, energy, communication, agricultural policy/finance, international trade, Nebraska’s political process, social/cultural issues, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 13 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.