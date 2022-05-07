Central Valley Ag announces scholarship winners

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the winners of the 2022 CVA Scholarships.

Twenty students pursuing a career in an agriculturally related field won awards of $1,000 each.

The winners include Levi Schiller of Scribner and Branden Duhsmann of West Point.

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence while providing an opportunity for students to learn more about the agricultural industry and the cooperative system through the process.

Students completed an online application and essay focused on explaining how the cooperative model is different than other business models when it comes to ownership and explain why the “One Member- One Vote” model is so important.

Scholarship eligibility was limited to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

The 2022-2023 CVA Scholarship program will launch Fall 2022.

