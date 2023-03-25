The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Excellent in Agriculture Awards Luncheon was a special day for the community, as Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen – himself a well-known hog producer – was on hand for the event to honor locals.

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said Friday that the event was a great way to honor local agriculture businesses and families, both of which are at the heart of the Fremont and Dodge County economy and culture.

“It was an amazing event. It is always great to honor our winners, and it was extra special this year because Gov. Pillen was in attendance,” Lea said. “He declared it National Ag Week, which was a really great opportunity for Fremont to showcase that and have him here.”

The event was hosted at the Fremont Golf Club, and attendees were treated to a lunch and speeches from the assorted winners. Lea said attendance was very good and all enjoyed the celebration.

This year’s honorees included three impactful businesses and families that have uplifted the region through their hard work, innovation and dedication to agriculture, Lea added.

Members of the Benes family – who own Fremont Automation—were honored with the Ag Innovator of the Year award for their invention of an automated machine that packages chicken parts at Lincoln Premium Poultry.

“That is incredible to see a small business explode with the help of Lincoln Premium Poultry coming to town,” she said. “I know it has been huge for them to expand not only through the state of Nebraska and elsewhere. It is great for them.”

Kara Sousek, of Hundred Hills Hopes and Vines, was honored with the Ag Family Farm of the Year award.

“Kara is a fifth generation farmer, and how great is that,” Lea said. “How incredible is that? To say this is the land your great-great-great grandpa started and you are still doing it.”

Randy Fujan of Tech Partner LLC, was honored with the Ag Business of the Year award.

“It is always so nice to learn more about those businesses. You always drive by them, but It is neat to dig into the nuts and bolts of their history and some of the amazing times they’ve had…and even the struggles they’ve gone through,” Lea explained. “We really do appreciate those business owners so much more.”