Chamber chooses Excellence in Agriculture winners

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agricultural Business and Natural Resources Council has announced the three honorees for the Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Fremont Golf Club.

The three honorees include Titan Machinery receiving the 2022 Ag Business of the Year, Lincoln Premium Poultry earning 2022 Ag Innovator of the Year, and the 2022 Farm Family of the Year being awarded to Chad and Dawn Christianson.

The luncheon keynote speaker will be Stacey Agnew, executive director, Nebraska FFA Foundation. Agnew first joined the Nebraska FFA Foundation as the executive director in July 2011. Prior to her current role, she served as the admissions coordinator for the University of Nebraska’s Animal Science Department and spent several years as a senior pharmaceutical representative at GlaxoSmithKline.

Agnew is originally from Palisade and began her FFA career as a Wauneta-Palisade FFA member. She served as the Nebraska FFA State Secretary from 1993-1994 and is a former FFA Advisor and an Ag Education Instructor.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon, visit the Chamber website at fremontne.org or call 402-721-2641.

