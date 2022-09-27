Clean Diesel Rebate applications being accepted through Dec. 15

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s 2022 Clean Diesel Rebate Program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. Applications must be submitted to NDEE by Dec. 15, 2022, to be considered.

Funding will assist farmers with the replacement of irrigation pump diesel engines with all-electric equipment. Eligible engines must have been owned by the applicant for at least two years, must be in operating condition, and must have operated at least 250 hours in each of the last two years. Diesel engines may be replaced with an electric motor to power a surface pump or by connecting an existing submersible pump directly to the electric grid.

NDEE will reimburse 60% of the cost of the electrical equipment, installation, and required electric line extension up to a maximum rebate of $20,000. NDEE anticipates funding 17 irrigation engine rebates under this program. However, projects that are not funded through this program may be considered for the Department’s application to EPA’s Clean Diesel Competitive Grant Program, which is expected to open later this fall.

More information about the Nebraska Clean Diesel Rebate Program, including rebate applications, can be found at NDEE’s Clean Diesel Program webpage: http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/NCDGP.

The Nebraska Clean Diesel Rebate Program is separate and distinct from the Nebraska Diesel Emission Mitigation Program funded by the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust for State Beneficiaries. NDEE has been designated to administer funds through this separate VW program, which is based on a federal court settlement. NDEE has developed a mitigation plan to guide the use of these funds. For more information about Nebraska’s program under the VW settlement, go to: http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirVW.