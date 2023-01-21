Deaths of thousands of chickens draws USDA scrutiny, PETA ire

The deaths of an estimated more than 2,000 chickens at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont during the brutally cold winter blast from Dec. 22-23 has drawn the ire of officials from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as well as a probe from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

PETA officials claim a USDA report indicated more than 2,000 chickens died in the incident. However, LPP company officials did not give a specific number of deaths but also did not dispute the total PETA alleged.

The claims of a USDA investigation as well as the total number of chickens that died over the two days in late December when temperatures dipped into the negative teens and wind chill temperatures reached as low as negative-40 degrees Fahrenheit were disputed by officials from Lincoln Premium Poultry.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for LPP in Fremont, said in a telephone interview that chickens did die in the cold weather over the Dec. 22-23 time period, explaining it as a “higher than normal mortality event,” but was not able to reveal the exact number of chickens that died.

“We were not party to any (USDA) formal investigations. No one has told us of an investigation. An investigation does not accurately depict what we understand occurred,” Kolterman said. “On Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, Nebraska experienced a polar vortex and the air temperature outside was as low as 14 degrees below zero and wind chills dropped even further.”

Kolterman said while the company’s workers were engaged in chicken processing and production activities, several incidents occurred which led to the deaths of chickens. She did not describe the manner or cause of death of the chickens.

“During that winter event, our contract carrier (company) experienced two incidents that led to a higher mortality rate. In the first incident, a truck that was moving chickens became stuck in a snow bank. They were not able to get that truck moving for quite some time. They were out there with the chickens stuck,” she explained.

“In the second incident, we had an equipment failure on one of those trucks. That was the curtain of the truck. Something happened to the curtain while they were moving the chickens. Because of both of those incidents, which are really abnormal, we had higher than normal mortality. Since that time, we’ve sat down with the contract carrier and worked with them to put prevention practices in place to prevent these incidents.”

Kolterman stressed she is unaware of an official USDA investigation. She also refused to identify the trucking company that transports the chickens from farms in Iowa and Nebraska to the Fremont facility, stating she did not know what trucking company is used for moving chickens to the facility.

“What I understand was, when those trucks arrived at our facility, our teams worked to remove (the dead chickens) so the living chickens were not harmed. The communication between the USDA — the internal communications at the USDA — we were not a party to that communication, and I cannot comment on it,” Kolterman said. “My assumption is their inspector was looking at our higher than normal mortality event and trying to figure out what happened.”

Attempts to contact the USDA for comment on the incident were unsuccessful.

Officials from PETA alleged in a press release sent to media that after a tipster contacted the animal welfare organization, staff from PETA had, “obtained U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) records revealing that more than 2,000 chickens froze to death inside tractor-trailers carrying them to Lincoln Premium Poultry near Fremont in December.”

PETA officials stated they sent a letter on Jan. 19 to LPP officials asking the company to, “livestream video footage from all of the company’s contract haulers’ trucks and contract factory farms and from the slaughterhouse to help prevent additional egregious suffering.”

The organization provided an alleged report from a USDA inspector who was onsite at LPP’s facility on Dec. 23 alone, in which the inspector supposedly determined that at least 2,070 chickens had died in “the extreme cold,” describing the birds as “rigid,” “frozen,” and with their “heads and necks cocked abnormally.”

PETA Vice President Daniel Paden stated in the release that his group espouses the idea that, “chickens are sentient beings, not commodities, and they should never be exposed to excruciating subzero temperatures.”

“PETA is calling on Lincoln Premium Poultry to livestream all its operations publicly and reminds everyone that the only humane meal is a vegan one,” Paden added in the press release statement.

Kolterman said the company is not under any corrective actions by mandate from the USDA in regard to the incident in December. The company has been criticized by PETA in the past after more than 1,000 chickens died in a fire and another incident in which more than 1,000 chickens were alleged to have died due to supposed over-crowding issues.

In the 2022 incident, a report from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated that shortly before 4 a.m. June 17, a truck transporting live birds from a farm some 60 miles northwest of Fremont caught fire as it drove onto LPP premises at 1325 E. Cloverly Road. No charges were filed in that case.

As for the December 2022 deaths, Kolterman said company officials followed all laws and proper procedures.

“We had higher mortality on those days. We reported higher mortality to the USDA. We followed all of our processes for higher mortality,” she added. “Both of these are unfortunate incidents, and we have instituted changes to prevent this from happening in the future in hopes we will not have to go through these types of incidents in the future. We have a very high standard for animal welfare. We have many audits every year. We strive to be an exemplary standard of animal welfare.”