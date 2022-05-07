Dorsey: Food prices keep increasing- how higher costs for farmers affect your grocery bill

Farmers in the area have a lot on their mind going into the 2022 season, the biggest of which is profitability. Like many industries, agriculture has been impacted by supply chain issues and rising costs. Farming already operates under tight profit margins, typically between 3% to 10%. Rising costs directly affect profit, which could mean significant hardship for those engaged in farming this year.

The farming supply that has increased in price the most for the 2022 season is nitrogen fertilizer. The United States is one of the largest importers of fertilizer in the world and has historically imported much of this fertilizer from Canada and Russia. Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to some of the increase in price, but in recent months, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions from many countries, including the U.S., have contributed to further increases in nitrogen prices.

For example, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of urea, a common nitrogen fertilizer used in agriculture, averaged around $240 per ton. As of April 2022, this price increased to over $900 per ton, a 275% rise over pre-pandemic averages.

Jessica Grosskopf, an Agricultural Economics Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, suggested that farmers should consider optimizing and not maximizing their crops and inputs.

“Because we have higher input costs, each additional unit (of fertilizer) that we put on isn’t going to generate as much revenue,” Grosskopf said. Instead, she suggests lowering yield expectations for the crop and applying economic optimum fertilizer rates that maximize profits instead of yields.

Fertilizers haven’t been the only products to increase in price. There have been higher prices for many other supplies needed for farming, such as fuel, equipment, seed, and pesticides. As a result, shopping around for best deal is one strategy to control profits.

“Farmers need to control costs any way they can,” Grosskopf said, “and that might mean looking around for the opportunity to get a better deal.”

Increased costs for farmers often translate into higher prices for consumers, and one only needs to walk through the grocery store to see these realities first-hand. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) tracks the price of food and other goods through the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Over the last 20 years, the average CPI for food increased 2.4% per year. However, from 2019 to 2022, the prices for all food increased an average of 9.2%. Unfortunately, prices will likely continue to rise due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the impact it will have on crop exports from these countries.

Farming is often a thankless job, and while it may be frustrating to see increased food prices at the grocery store, remember that these costs are not the choice of farmers. Farmers throughout the region are working through immense obstacles to their businesses this year and deserve all the support they can get.

Kathleen Cue is an ISA & TRAQ Certified Arborist and a Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator for Dodge County. She can be reached at: 1206 West 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025-2504; (402) 727-2775; or kcue2@unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0