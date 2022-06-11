Dorsey: Nuisance or Noxious- knowing the difference regarding weeds

Whether it be a yard, garden, or farm, weeds can be a serious problem. Some weeds have been identified as having serious harmful or destructive qualities and are regulated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). These weeds, designated as noxious weeds, are responsible for millions of dollars in lost profits annually in Nebraska.

Plants that are considered weeds are not in and of themselves bad. In their natural habitats, they often fill important niches and can protect the environment by reducing erosion and serving as a source of food and habitat for wildlife. Plants only become weeds when they establish somewhere they don’t belong, such as in a farmer’s field.

Some weeds can be particularly harmful. These weeds have earned the designation of being “noxious” weeds by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). “Noxious weed is a term we use when the plant is regulated by the state,” said Mitch Coffin, Noxious Weed Program Manager with the NDA, “it’s more of a legal term to help define those [weeds].”

With a noxious weed designation comes regulations and responsibilities for landowners to help monitor and control these weed species alongside their county weed superintendent or county board of supervisors. “All the regulations happen at the county level,” said Coffin, giving counties the authority to monitor the presence of noxious weeds and levy fines against landowners if not controlled.

Currently, there are 12 weed species designated as noxious in the State of Nebraska. These include Canada Thistle, Musk Thistle, Plumeless Thistle, Leafy Spurge, Purple Loosetrife, Spotted and Diffuse Knapweeds, Saltcedar, Common Reed, Sericea Lespedeza, Japanese Knotweed, Bohemian Knotweed, and Giant Knotweed. Of these, only a few are of concern in the Fremont area. These include Canada Thistle, which can be found throughout the area, purple loosestrife, and common reed, the last two of which are typically found in riparian areas.

In controlling weeds, particularly noxious ones, Coffin recommended implementing control practices early, “The best thing landowners can do,” he said, “is just control weeds in a timely fashion so they don’t produce viable seeds.” This means not allowing weeds to grow to maturity, at which point they can spread their seeds and become a larger problem. It’s also a good practice to ensure that vehicles, tools, and farm equipment that have been in fields or areas with weeds be cleaned to prevent the transport of weed seeds.

If a noxious weed is noticed on a property in the area, individuals are encouraged to reach out to their local weed superintendent. Information will be recorded on the species and distribution, which is valuable information for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in understanding the scope of noxious weed issues or emerging problems in the state. Landowners will then be contacted and encouraged to address the concern in a timely manner. For landowners with noxious weeds, control recommendations can be provided by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, which has local offices in each county.

Kathleen Cue is an ISA & TRAQ Certified Arborist and a Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator for Dodge County. She can be reached at: 1206 West 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025-2504; (402) 727-2775; or kcue2@unl.edu.

