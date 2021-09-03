Extension record-keeping course for farmers and ranchers set for October

The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part financial record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Participants are required to have an internet connection and attend each of the four workshop dates.

This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line.

Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watch prerecorded videos, complete assignments and participate in video chats. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and be able to confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

The course fee is $20 per person and class size is limited to 20 people. Register by Sept. 27 on the Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu/know.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2020-70028-32728.

