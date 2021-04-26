Extension webinar to cover USDA NASS cattle reports

An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will provide an in-depth look at cattle reports produced by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service, including Cattle on Feed and Cattle Inventory surveys. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

The Cattle on Feed report, which provides estimates of the number of cattle being fed a ration of grain, silage, hay and/or protein supplements for the slaughter market that are expected to grade select or better. Cattle Inventory reports are issued in January and July. They provide estimates of the number of breeding animals for beef and milk production as well as the number of heifers being held for breeding herd replacement. Estimates of cattle and calves being raised for meat production are also included, along with the number of calves born during the previous year.

The webinar will cover methodologies, content and how the reports can be beneficial to producers.

It will be presented by Nick Streff, director of the USDA NASS northern Plains Regional Field Office in Lincoln. Streff oversees data collection, analysis and publication of NASS estimates for North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. He will be joined by Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.