First National Bank of Omaha continues support of Nebraska FFA Foundation

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is continuing its partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation by sponsoring an agriculture education program and donating to local FFA chapters across the state, announced Brad Brummund, Senior Vice President, Agribusiness Banking.

FNBO and its affiliates are among the largest agribusiness lenders in the country.

FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the fourth year with a $10,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students. In addition, FNBO is donating a total of $4,250 to local FFA chapters across Nebraska as part of the bank’s broader efforts to celebrate National

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

