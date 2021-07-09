 Skip to main content
Foundation announces Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients
The Aksarben Foundation has announced the 2021 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients.

Since the 1950s, the Aksarben Foundation has been celebrating Nebraskan farm families with its tradition of awarding Pioneer and Heritage Farm Family Awards. To date, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized at their county fair with this distinction.

Aksarben partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers on these awards each year, honoring families for 100 or 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership in Nebraska.

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair this summer.

Heritage Farm Families are those with 150 years of ownership while Pioneer Farm Families are those with 100 years of ownership.

The following area families are award recipients this year:

Burt County

Pioneer Awards: Nancy Alleman – McBride Family Farm, established 1912; Doyle and Cheryl Huffman – Huffman/Pond Family Farm, established 1920.

Heritage Award: Jason and Kylie Penke – Sklenar Family Farm, established 1871.

Cuming County

Heritage Awards: Terry and Kristy Jahnke – Jahnke Family Farm, established 1868; Gary and Linda Kuester – Kuester Family Farm, established 1866.

Dodge County

Pioneer Award: Jeff and Audra Uher – Uher Family Farm, established 1914.

Heritage Awards: James and Cheryl Pribnow – Pribnow Family Farm, established 1870; Gary, Kyle and Ross Kroenke – Kroenke Family Farm, established 1871.

Saunders County

Pioneer Award: Joseph Havlovic – Havlovic Family Farm, established 1897.

Heritage Awards: Patricia Voss – A.M. Smith Farm, established 1871; Jerry and Barb Soukup – Soukup Farms, established 1871.

