Foundation announces Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients

The Aksarben Foundation has announced the 2021 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients.

Since the 1950s, the Aksarben Foundation has been celebrating Nebraskan farm families with its tradition of awarding Pioneer and Heritage Farm Family Awards. To date, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized at their county fair with this distinction.

Aksarben partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers on these awards each year, honoring families for 100 or 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership in Nebraska.

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair this summer.

Heritage Farm Families are those with 150 years of ownership while Pioneer Farm Families are those with 100 years of ownership.

The following area families are award recipients this year:

Burt County

Pioneer Awards: Nancy Alleman – McBride Family Farm, established 1912; Doyle and Cheryl Huffman – Huffman/Pond Family Farm, established 1920.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heritage Award: Jason and Kylie Penke – Sklenar Family Farm, established 1871.