The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agricultural Business and Natural Resources Council has announced the three honorees for the Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon presented by DPA Auctions.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Fremont Golf Club.

The three honorees include Tech Partners LLC receiving the 2023 Ag Business of the Year, Fremont Automation earning 2023 Ag Innovator of the Year, and the 2023 Farm Family of the Year awarded to Kara Sousek.

The luncheon keynote speaker will be Sherry Vinton, Nebraska’s director of agriculture. She was appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board in 2012 and represented Congressional District 3 on the Nebraska Environmental Trust board for 14 years after her appointment in 2007. She also served as treasurer and mentor for the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and is a member of the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska.

Starting in 2019 and just prior to becoming NDA’s director, Vinton served as vice president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. She also was a member of the board of directors of the Nebraska Farm Bureau for six years.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon, visit the Chamber website at fremontne.org or call 402-721-2641.