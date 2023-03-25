Chad Christianson, a regenerative farmer from Fremont, has been selected as secretary/treasurer for the Soil Health Academy, SHA President Dawn Brietkreutz recently announced. Christianson, along with his fellow board members, will provide leadership, direction and oversight for the non-profit organization.

Founded by Ray Archuleta, Gabe Brown, David Brandt and Allen Williams in 2017, SHA provides education and practical, on-farm workshops throughout the country to help farmers and ranchers successfully and profitably apply nature’s time-proven, regenerative agriculture principles and practices in their respective operations.

“We’re delighted Chad has accepted this important position on our board as we seek to expand opportunities and methods to scale up the regenerative agriculture movement and give farmers and ranchers the practical tools they need to be successful in transitioning from conventional to regenerative agriculture,” Brietkreutz said in a media release.

Christianson himself is an SHA graduate, and he credits his regenerative farming success in part to the education and networking opportunities provided by SHA and other learning venues.

“Things have definitely not been easy on my regenerative journey, and I’ve experienced many mistakes and failures,” Christianson said. “But I turned those into learning opportunities along the way and I’ve learned that the education and adaptation never stop. We need to never give up when things don’t work out and use those instances to make changes for the future.”

Brietkreutz, a regenerative farmer and U.S. Air Force veteran, said that Christianson’s practical experience and willingness to share his regenerative knowledge makes him uniquely qualified for SHA’s board of directors.

“Chad truly believes that all health starts in the soil with our ‘underground livestock,’” Brietkreutz said. “His farm logo says, ‘Healthy Soil=Healthy Plants=Healthy People,’ which perfectly encapsulates our mission and underscores why we believe Chad will bring great vision and value to SHA as we look to support and grow the regenerative agriculture movement in the months and years ahead.”

To learn more, visit SoilHealthAcademy.org.