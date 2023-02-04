Mark Wright of Fremont has been elected president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) at a director’s meeting held on Jan. 19.

Connor Livingston, director of sites and mill operations for Livingston Enterprise based in Fairbury was elected at president-elect and Ryan Priester, a producer from Humphrey, was elected as vice president. Jared Lierman of Beemer will continue to serve as past president.

Wright is the assistant manager of the Nebraska division for Wiechman Pig Company and the animal handling and welfare coordinator. Wright, along with his wife Jennifer and daughter, Olivia, reside in Fremont.

With over 30 years in the pork industry, Wright brings a comprehensive background to the leadership role. First elected to the NPPA board in 2020, Wright was placed into the officer’s rotation as vice president in 2021. He was part of the 2020 National Pork Leadership Institute, has represented producers in Washington, D.C., as a participant in the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) Legislative Action Conference (LAC), and served as a delegate to the National Pork Forum. He represented Nebraska pork producers on a trade mission to Columbia with then Lt. Governor Mike Foley in 2022.

Wright will be traveling to Monterrey Mexico in late February on a trade mission with the United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Mexico is the largest destination for U.S. pork exports. During the four-day trade mission, he will gain an understanding of Mexico’s market dynamics, have market briefings, tour retail outlets to view USMEF activities and merchandising techniques, and take part in promoting U.S. pork at Expo Carnes, the largest meat industry trade show in Mexico.

As NPPA president, Wright stated that his goals are “to promote the pork industry at the local, state, national, and international levels and to ensure that NPPA is a resource to help Nebraska pork producers be successful now and in the future. I also want to extend my appreciation to NPPA’s past presidents for advancing our mission and continually telling our story. Their service to the industry has been invaluable. I am honored to serve the pork industry in Nebraska as president in 2023.”

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is a grass roots, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.