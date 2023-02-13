The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program has announced “Getting to Yes,” by Roger Fisher and William Ury, as the choice for its first 2023 book club, which will conclude with a virtual discussion at 2 p.m. on March 20.

“Getting to Yes” is based on the work of the Harvard Negotiation Project, a group that deals with all levels of negotiation and conflict resolution. It offers readers a straightforward, universally applicable method for reaching mutually satisfying agreements at home, in business and with people in any situation.

The book club discussion will be led by Calli Thorne, a speaker, global leadership trainer, mindset coach and multi-business entrepreneur. She grew up on her family’s farm and ranch in northwest North Dakota, where they now operate multiple enterprises, including a backgrounding feedlot, cow/calf operation and direct-to-consumer beef sales.

Thorne is a certified member of the John Maxwell Leadership Team, where she works with a variety of clients including youth, business owners and leaders, local government teams, organizations and individuals. She also offers mental health first aid certification classes, which teach others how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health challenges.

Registration is free on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The first 20 registrants will receive a complimentary copy of the book mailed to them.