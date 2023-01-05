LEAD Fellowship applications available for group 42

Fellowship applications for Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 42 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director, said in a press release.

In addition to monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April each year, Nebraska LEAD Fellows also participate in a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, advances in health care and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle, Hejny said.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is designed to prepare the spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision-makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry.

Applications are due no later than June 15 and are available via e-mail from the Nebraska LEAD Program. Contact the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu. You may also request an application by writing to 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 68583-0940 or by calling 402-472-6810. You can visit www.lead.unl.edu for information about the selection process.

In its 42nd year, the program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in cooperation with Nebraska colleges and universities, business and industry, and individuals throughout the state.