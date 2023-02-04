The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced that Andy Chvatal has been named as executive director of NSB, effective Monday, Jan. 30.

In his position, Chvatal will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers and contribute to the mission of NSB, which is to grow value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments. Chvatal will work to meet NSB’s goals through the leadership of strategic programming in the areas of farmer support, production research, community engagement and demand. He will direct program development, maintain and establish partnerships, and oversee fiscal and contract management.

Prior to joining NSB, Chvatal spent eight years as an ag advisor for Frontier Cooperative, overseeing other advisors and assisting farmers with agronomic inputs and new technology. Previous to his career with Frontier Cooperative, he spent four years working in industry relations with NSB. In addition to agribusiness experience, Chvatal also farms with his family near Malmo.

Chvatal grew up on a diversified farm near Malmo where his family continues to raise corn and soybeans and manages a breeding heifer operation. He attended Bishop Neumann Catholic High School in Wahoo followed by Nebraska Wesleyan University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“I am very honored to be back and working on behalf of Nebraska soybean farmers,” Andy Chvatal, new NSB executive director, said in a press release “We will make sure the checkoff remains a great investment by continuing to maintain relevance for today’s progressive farmers, while also balancing the needs of the evolving consumer. The staff and board of directors share a strong passion for agriculture, and I’m excited to bring my experiences and ideas to this team.”