Morse Bluff farmer elected to National Corn Growers Association's Corn Board

Dan Wesely from Morse Bluff was elected to the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board on Wednesday during the association’s biannual Corn Congress in New Orleans.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as an NCGA Corn Board member,” Wesely said in a press release.“NCGA has cultivated a high level of trust and respect throughout the nation, and I look forward to helping advance the organization. I’m also looking forward to representing my fellow Nebraska farmers on key issues such as ethanol, sustainability and trade.”

Wesely and his wife farm both corn and soybeans in eastern Nebraska. He has a variety of leadership experience at the local, state and national levels. He has served as president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). He has been an active member of five different action teams within NCGA, currently serving the Production Technology Access action team.

This will be Wesely’s first term serving on NCGA’s Corn Board. His term will begin on Oct. 1, 2021.

The Corn Congress event is focused on shaping policy and setting priorities for the U.S. corn industry. Corn farmer delegates from across the country participated in the discussions and election.

