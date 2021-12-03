Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for vacancies

Appointments to the board for Districts 1, 4 and 5 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.