Nebraska Corn Board to meet in Lincoln

The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln.

The Nebraska Corn Board will undertake strategic planning with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association on Jan. 31. The board will then address regular board business on Feb. 1.

The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.