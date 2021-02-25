 Skip to main content
Nebraska Extension offering free online training for ag producers
Nebraska Extension offering free online training for ag producers

Nebraska Extension

Two online courses from Nebraska Extension aim to equip farmers and ranchers with the skills and tools needed to improve financial record-keeping for their operations.

Self-paced, free video courses for Quicken and Quickbooks teach the basics of both financial management software programs, which allow users to track transactions, separate expenses, generate whole-farm budgets and more.

The courses have been produced by Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team and focus on the record-keeping needs of agricultural producers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use categories, tags, memos and run common reports.

Registration for each course is available at farm.unl.edu/accounting.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 201.

