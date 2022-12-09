Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo set for Dec. 15 in Wahoo

The 2022 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo on Thursday, Dec. 15, will assist soybean producers in planning for next year’s growing season.

The expo, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m., will be in the pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The event opens with coffee, doughnuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Speakers start at 9:10 a.m.

This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in the university's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization and private industry.

Presenters include university researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives.

Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing & Management LLC will present “Tricks & Tools to Survive Drought, War, Inflation and Long Tails.” Brugler says these are the best of times and worst of times for corn and soybean producers. Old crop selling prices are hovering not far from 10-year highs, but bids are lower for 2023 production. Inflation is at 40-year highs, making input costs and availability a challenge.

More than 80% of the United States is in some sort of drought going into winter. That could significantly impact 2023 yields if the weather doesn’t change. The Russia/Ukraine war also is disrupting export channels. In two, one-hour sessions, Brugler will bring growers up to speed on these market drivers. He’ll also introduce the “short crop, long tail” price pattern and how it might play out. Learn how to recognize when a Black Swan exception to the rules is happening, and which of the more than 30 marketing tools available to the average corn or soybean producer are most appropriate.

Allan Vyhnalek. Nebraska Extension Educator, Farm and Ranch Transition and Succession will present “Farm Transition or Succession, There is a Difference!” Vyhnalek will discuss planning for transitioning operations and succeeding operation. He will explain the difference and offer his current thoughts on how to plan for either outcome.

“Soybean Stem Borer: Does it Pay to Treat for This Insect?” will be covered by Bob Wright, Nebraska Extension Entomologist. Soybean stem borers are becoming more widespread in Nebraska soybeans. Wright will discuss what past research tell us about whether insecticides are an effective management practice.

The expo also will include an update from the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Soybean Association.

Producers will be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 10:15 a.m.

The Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization requests that each participant bring one or more cans of nonperishable food that will be donated to the local food pantry.

Complimentary noon lunch will be served.

Registration is available the day of the expo at the door. For more information about the program or exhibitor information, call 402-624-8030 or email anygren2@unl.edu. Vendor spots are available. Information is online at: https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraskasoyexpo. There is no registration fee.