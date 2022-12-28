No injuries at Christmas Eve fire at ADM

A Christmas Eve fire at local grain facility ADM in downtown Fremont resulted in no injuries, and damage to the facility was not made public as of Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The blaze is the third to strike the grain facility since 2019.

It is owned by Archer Daniels Midland, a large Chicago-based agriculture company that according to its website transforms, “crops into products that serve vital need,” and converts, “oilseeds, corn, wheat and cocoa into products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses.”

Jackie Anderson, a media relations spokesperson with the ADM corporate public relations staff, said the fire began when employees, “detected a small fire in the pellet system of our oilseed processing facility in Fremont.”

“Safety is always our top priority and ADM has extensive processes and procedures in place for employees to manage a wide variety of issues like this at our facilities,” Anderson said in an email. “The plant employees followed the emergency protocols in place to control and contain the fire and ensure the safety of employees at the facility.”

Anderson said the staff contacted the Fremont Fire Department.

“The local fire department was called for assistance as part of the process. Some areas of the plant were able to continue operating safely during the incident. No one was injured,” she added. “We have investigated the incident and determined the repairs needed to resume full operations at the plant. We have brought in additional resources to help complete the repair process safely and as quickly as possible and expect to resume normal operations levels in the coming days.”

Fremont Fire Department Lt. Rick Schutt said firefighters received the call of a fire at the facility at 6:37 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. The staff at the facility reportedly tried to extinguish the fire on their own, but then realized they needed fire department assistance, he added.

“We got a call that one of their grain elevators was on fire. Upon arrival, we saw heavy smoke coming out of several locations. They also had fire and smoke coming out of the dust bin,” Schutt said. “On site, I contacted one of their engineers, and he said earlier in the day, hot embers were produced.”

Schutt said the fire then spread through the complex system of elevators, conveyor belts, holding bins and created a, “pretty good fireball.”

“They still had the facility running, they said they had a pretty good fireball develop. To me, it looked more like an explosion. It melted the doors,” Schutt added. “Staff had tried to put it out themselves, then called the fire department.”

The fire was first responded to by seven on-duty Fremont firefighters, Schutt said, before additional resources were call into the incident. Assisting with the extinguishing of the blaze were firefighters from the Fremont Rural Fire Department, the North Bend Fire Department, the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department.

Schutt said he was appreciative of those departments, all of which provided back-up coverage for the Fremont fire and ambulance officials during the roughly three hours it took to extinguish the fire. There were four medical emergency calls during the time fire officials were on scene at ADM, he added.

The fire is the third at the facility since 2019. There were also grain bin fires in February 2022 and August 2019 at the North Broad Street facility.

In February, a grain bin fire at the site was caused by moving parts Friday evening said then-FFD Capt. Pat Tawney in a Fremont Tribune news article.

“They think a spark from two pieces of metal might have gotten hot and dropped some embers down into that product,” he said in February 2022. “And so that product in that bin was burning.”

In 2019, the Fremont Fire Department responded to a grain dryer fire at the facility, being called on a report of a small smoldering in a grain dryer on the fifth floor of the oilseed processing plant, then-Capt. Tom Christensen said at the time.

“We were just fortunate enough to work well with the ADM staff to get the fire under control,” Christensen said in a 2019 interview with the Fremont Tribune.

After that 2019 incident, ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said no one was injured in the fire and that production resumed that night. She said employees were able to quickly control the situation, but called FFD as a precaution.

In January, 2019, an ADM grain facility fire and explosion in Clinton, Iowa, killed one firefighter and seriously injured a second. The two men’s families’ sued ADM, and according to their attorney – Stephen Smalling of Chicago – settled the lawsuit out of court.

According to the National Ag Safety Database, silo fires are mostly caused by spontaneous ignition due to air leaks. Additionally, fires in silos can result from problems with electricity, slipping belts and overheating.

To prevent silo fires, the structures should be checked annually for weaknesses, such as cracks in the walls or damages to equipment.