Oak Creek Vineyard’s Sousek to be featured on Women in Ag webcast

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Kara Sousek, of Oak Creek Vineyard, during its next live webcast at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Sousek is a fifth-generation farmer from Prague, Nebraska. She studied horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and minored in the Engler Entrepreneurship Program. While she grew up surrounded by corn, beans, cows and pigs on the family farm, she felt drawn to diversified agriculture. She started working for Oak Creek Vineyard, near Raymond, early in her college career and became manager soon after graduating. The same year, she planted her own first acre of grape vines on the family farm by Prague.

For the past few years, Sousek has leased Oak Creek Vineyard from her former boss after he retired and is in the process of purchasing the vineyard. Through those years, she has held several day jobs related to her horticulture degree, and currently is the production manager at Great Plains Nursery in Weston. She plans on transitioning to running the vineyard full time soon, but currently manages the vineyards with her brother-in-law, in addition to their day jobs.

Sousek’s passion for the Nebraska wine industry is clear in her stated mission to provide the quality and quantity of grapes that Nebraska wineries need to produce exceptional wines and to grow their businesses.

The webcast is free to attend but registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website, https://wia.unl.edu.

