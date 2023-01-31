Registration is open for Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference

Registration is open for the 2023 Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference (formerly Nebraska Cover Crop Conference). The conference will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

This annual event features innovative speakers who will share their experiences with a variety of soil health practices. This is an opportunity to learn about the latest in cover crops, diversifying crop rotations, biochar and other regenerative practices.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with check in starting at 8:30 a.m. All sessions will take place at the August N. Christenson Center at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required by Feb. 4. Registration is available at: https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/.

CCA credits are applied for and pending. The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board.

For more information contact Nebraska Extension Educators: Katja Koehler-Cole, 402-504-1016, kkoehlercole2@unl.edu; Nathan Mueller, 402-821-2151, nathan.mueller@unl.edu; Aaron Nygren, 402-624-8030, anygren2@unl.edu; Todd Whitney, 308-995-4222, todd.whitney@unl.edu; and Caro Córdova, 402-472-6292, ccordova4@unl.edu.