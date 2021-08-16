Scribner woman elected to Nebraska Soybean Board

Ruth Ready of Scribner was elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board during an election for board members in July.

Ready was elected by Nebraska soybean farmers to represent District 3, which serves the counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.

This is Ready’s first term on the board.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Investing our checkoff funds wisely is a challenge and an exciting opportunity. I am grateful to be able to help meet that challenge and seize the opportunities as a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board,” Ready said in a prepared statement. “Working with other farmers who share my enthusiasm for research, promotion and education in regard to soybeans and agriculture in general; will, I hope, be beneficial for all.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2024.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedules to run in this year’s election,” Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board, said. “As the soybean industry continues to evolve and face challenges, we look to our board to invest your checkoff into projects that benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.