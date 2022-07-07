Seven ambassador candidates announced for Fremont 4-H Expo

There are seven ambassador candidates for the 2022 Fremont 4-H Expo.

The 2022 Grand Ambassadors will be announced by Grand Marshal Kelly Witte at the community luncheon on today, July 8, at the Fremont Friendship Center. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. with program events to follow at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10.

The 2022 Fremont 4-H Expo Ambassador Candidates are:

Tony Ondracek

Tony Ondracek, the son of Jim and Tammie Ondracek, lives on a farm south of Fremont. His parents were both involved in 4-H. Tony started his 4-H career as a Clover Kid at age 5. His parents have been very supportive of his 4-H endeavors and have taught Tony that if he wants to raise an animal he must do the work and understand that there is more to livestock than just a show ring. Chores are his responsibility.

Tony has shown many species: poultry, sheep, goats, swine, a bucket calf, a breeding heifer, and a cow-calf pair. The family farm has grown and changed, all due to Tony’s 4-H ideas of showing multiple species and learning about them all as he goes. However, the program that has made the biggest impact on Tony is the Catch-A-Animal.

This is a program where his county lines up the animals and then the 4-H’er pays for the animal, takes it home, feeds and gets it ready for show day, all while keeping records and asking for help from the producer. This program is not only based on the best animal but also the work you put into the record book, Interviews, fitting classes or educational events, shows leading up to the county fair, and the rate of gain of your animal. This has been one of Tony’s most favorite projects and he has continued to do it every year even though most kids only do it one or two years.

Tony belongs to an active club that meets regularly and does several service projects. He is currently the president of the Colon Hustlers club. He also decided that he needed to be more active in 4-H so he has spent the last two years on the Saunders County Council, this year as the youth secretary. He has participated on the county livestock judging team, and the poultry judging team where they placed first at the PASE competition this last year. Tony said 4-H has shaped him and made him a better leader.

Klayton Hilbers

Klayton Hilbers, the son of Greg and Martha Hilbers, started out as a Clover Kid and has participated in 4-H projects for the last seven years. He has attended club meetings.

Projects that Klayton has done are: showing dogs, static exhibits, and shooting sports. Projects that he plan on doing this year are: showing dogs, archery, and static exhibits. He has had static exhibits qualify for state fair, and he has shown dogs at state fair for five years.

Klayton also usually show dogs at the Fremont 4-H Expo and also at the Dodge County Fair.

Holden von Seggern

Holden von Seggern, the son of Stewart and Brenda von Seggern, has been a Dodge County 4-H member for 11 years. He has participated in many events, camps, and workshops.

Throughout Holden’s 4-H career, he has learned many skills: communication, creativity, responsibility, and leadership. Four years ago, he moved to Oakland and participated in Burt County 4-H.

Through his years in both counties, Holden has expanded on his skills that make him successful and will use them for the rest of his life.

Holden said he must thank 4-H for everything, including helping him become pre-enrolled at UNL.

Evan Hartman

Evan Hartman is the son of Jeff and Amy Hartman.

Looking back on 10 years of 4-H, Evan realizes he has spent much of his 4-H career in the show ring and the barn. Livestock has been his favorite part of 4-H. He has had swine and beef projects since he was a Clover Kid and showed sheep for a few years.

Evan has tried many other projects, too – photography, woodworking, home environment and welding, to name a few. 4-H is more than just projects, as Evan has also participated in contests such as the speech contest, livestock judging, tractor driving and rocket launching. Community service projects he has been involved with have helped the community, but also helped him become a better person and a better leader.

Each year Evan’s club hosts a livestock show. They donate much of the profits toward a need at the fairgrounds. Among other projects, he also has volunteered at the Humane Society, served dinner at the homeless shelter, and built beds for kids that didn't have a place to sleep. He has developed as a leader by serving as treasurer and vice president of his 4-H club. Evan has been a junior member of the Dodge County 4-H Council for the past three years.

As new families have joined 4-H, Evan has acted as a mentor to them, teaching the young 4-H’ers how to feed, walk, and show their livestock projects. Evan said 4-H has prepared him in many ways for a future in the livestock industry.

Alexa Brodd

Alexa Brodd, 15, is the daughter of Daryl and Ann Brodd of Ames and is a 10-year 4-H member of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club. As a sophomore at North Bend Central High School, she is involved in student council, NB Club, cheerleading, dance team, FFA, FBLA, FPSPI, Girl Scouts, band, and track.

Since the beginning of her 4-H career as a Clover Kid, Alexa has been involved in countless projects, activities, and contests at the Fremont 4-H Expo, Dodge County Fair, and Nebraska State Fair. Her greatest 4-H achievements include being selected as president and secretary of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club, and as the two-time Overall Grand Champion of the Dodge County Fair Companion Animal Show.

She has earned her 4-H Diamond Clover Award, and has represented Dodge County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Revue the past three years. Alexa enjoys serving as a role model for younger 4-H members, helping to recruit new members, and volunteering and assisting with 4-H events.

Alexa has also applied and received scholarships to assist her with workshops and camps that she has attended. She has won several championships in the Culinary Challenge and Fashion Revue contests at both the Fremont 4-H Expo and Dodge County Fair. She has participated in the Nebraska State Fair Style Revue in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and has won awards at the county, regional, and state speech contests. Alexa has won Best of Show honors and has been a champion gold medalist in the areas of veterinary science, communications, presentations, theater arts, clothing construction, consumer management, heritage, home environment, human development, conservation & wildlife, food & nutrition, safety, citizenship, computers, and horticulture.

Kaden Gregory

Kaden Gregory, the son of Josh and Nicki Gregory, believes that 4-H is a great program for any youth in Nebraska. Whether being a farm youth or a youth from the city, 4-H has a place for you.

Kaden can say that 4-H has shaped him over the years. He has learned many skills that he will use the rest of his life. 4-H has also influenced the career path Kaden plans to take after he graduates from high school.

Kaden’s 4-H career started with just a couple of show pigs and the idea that his sister and he could show them and do a couple of static projects to give them something to do over the summer. Little did they know that a few years later they would be so invested in showing that they would be raising their own pigs and showing every weekend during the summer. 4-H gave them a place to learn and exhibit the skills they learned.

Kaden has spent hours learning how to use a camera so he could take a picture to display at the fair. He remembers his mom making him decorate a cake because it is a great way to be creative. Kaden told her he would only do a farm cake, and sure enough, she found a way for him to make a cake that looked like a field that had just been baled.

He learned a lot about starting and finishing a project that year. He also learned about conservation and woodworking. He found projects that he didn't think he would have much interest in and some of them turned out to be the favorite projects he’s done.

Kaden’s 4-H career started with livestock and will end with livestock. He is completely invested in the livestock industry and the production of livestock. He raises goats and pigs currently and has a couple of cows.

He plans to study animal genetics and/or nutrition in college. After college Kaden plans to have his own show pig farm where he will raise his own show pigs and help kids feed their project animals the proper feeds. Kaden knows the value 4-H has had on his life and he hopes that in the future he can give back to the program that shaped him into the person he is today and the person he will grow into.

Ashley Abrahams

Ashley Abrahams has been a Dodge County 4-H member since age 6. She is a founding member and current president of the Operation C.L.O.V.E.R 4-H Club, and also a member of the Dodge County Shooting Stars 4-H Club. Her 4-H projects have included sewing, cooking, horticulture, heritage, child care, consumer management, and shooting sports. She has competed at the Dodge County Fair, Fremont 4-H Expo, and Nebraska State Fair every year in a variety of activities including the Culinary Challenge, BB Gun and Air Rifle competitions, Shotgun competition, and Style Revue.

This year, she was chosen to apply to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta or the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C. It was a tough decision, but after a lot of deliberation she chose to apply to the National 4-H Congress which takes place in November, and she ended up being accepted.

Currently, Ashley is a Nebraska State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador. She was selected in 2020 as one of six youth to represent the Nebraska Shooting Sports Program across the state and will serve a three-year term. Her duties as an ambassador require state-wide training from UNL Extension professionals and actively promoting shooting sports throughout Nebraska. Ashley loves shooting sports and participates year round in Air Rifle and Shotgun competitions.

In 2021, Ashley approached the Hooper City Council and was granted space near the Hooper Ballfields to plant a Pollinator Habitat Project. The Pollinator Program through the University of Nebraska Extension program is designed to attract bees and butterflies and to create a habitat for them. With the support of her 4-H club, she led this effort and planted a wide variety of Native Nebraska plants. This project was approved through UNL Extension and she will continue to maintain the area for many years.

Ashley is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Abrahams of Hooper. Her future career plan includes studying plant biology and genetics at UNL. She will be a senior at Logan View High School this fall.