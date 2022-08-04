Signup for irrigated acres on hold due to drought conditions

As the drought continues to intensify across the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD), some landowners are experiencing fluctuations in their well pressure.

At their July meeting, the LENRD board postponed the discussion about a new irrigated acre signup until a later date and directed staff to continue to monitor the drought and groundwater levels.

Brian Bruckner, LENRD Assistant Manager, said, “We are already receiving calls about pumping conflicts, with several weeks left in the irrigation season. I think it would be irresponsible for us to move forward with scheduling a signup period during the current drought conditions.”

If the drought persists, the board will make any necessary decisions about 2023 water restrictions by Nov. 1st.

The board accepted the low bid from Pruss Excavation, of Dodge, for the Scribner streambank repair project on the Elkhorn River in the amount of $131,334. This project will be cost-shared with Dodge County, the City of Scribner, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and the LENRD.

The next LENRD committee of the whole meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 with the board meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. For more information visit lenrd.org.