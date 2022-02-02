 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soil health seminar set for Feb. 10 in Fremont

A soil health seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Graham Christiansen of GC Resolve will be the guest speaker. Topics will include regenerate soil, increasing resilience and maintaining net profits.

Chicken from Raising Cane’s will be served. There also will be raffle prizes.

Call 402-719-6768 to RSVP.

