Soybean Management Field Days will include stop at Arlington farm

An Arlington farm will be featured in the 2021 Soybean Management Field Days.

The 2021 Soybean Management Field Days is scheduled for Aug. 10-13 and will offer producers research-based information to improve their soybean profitability. The field days will address issues important to farmers in Nebraska and on an international level. Attendees will learn about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.

The field days begin with 9 a.m. registration and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Free registration is available the day of the event.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Aug. 10—Jerome Fritz Farm—Wilcox

Aug. 11—Kevin Dinslage Farm—Elgin

Aug. 12—Bart and Geoff Ruth Farm—Rising City

Aug. 13—Mike Fuchs Farm—Arlington

The event consists of four stops across the state, each with replicated research, demonstration plots, lunch and time for questions. Producers can obtain ideas and gain insight.

University specialists, educators and industry consultants will cover: