Students test positive at FMS

Three students from Team 8A at Fremont Middle School recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive students and close contacts are currently quarantined/self-monitoring for symptoms per Three Rivers Public Health/Fremont Public Schools protocol. Students who have been in close contact with these students have been contacted.

Students on Team 8A will be required to have temperatures monitored at the beginning of each school day and prior to lunch through Sept. 10. They will also be required to wear masks while in school. Those students who remain in school and who are involved in football, cross country and volleyball will be able to continue to participate. They will be required to wear a mask or gaiter when not involved in competition or actively engaged in a drill.

Any individual who becomes symptomatic during these 14 days with one of the following symptoms: sudden onset of cough, sudden onset shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell, or two of these symptoms: fever of 100.0°F or above, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or fatigue, will not be allowed back into school until 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the individual may test five days after symptom onset and return after day seven with a negative result. Home tests are not accepted.

The school district reminds students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms that they must stay home and consider seeking medical attention. They should also consider getting a COVID-19 test. Students with a fever will be excluded from school and activities until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

