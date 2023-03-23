Randy Fujan has a simple premise for his business each spring: “Helping farmers get things together to make a successful year.”

Fujan’s business – Tech Partners, LLC, of Fremont – was honored on Tuesday, March 21, as the 2023 Ag Business of the Year at the annual Agriculture Excellence Awards Luncheon hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are basically agricultural chemical, feed, seed, and lawn fertilizer sales company. Feed and seed, all that stuff. (The business) has been opened since 2005, I am one of the original (founders.) I was one of the first three and I bought the other out in 2015,” Fujan said. “We did not enter anything, and I don’t know how (the award) was chosen, but it is cool.”

Fujan employs five staff workers at his North Carlson Drive storefront. Originally a farmer, Fujan later worked managing grain elevators for large corporate operations before venturing into the store sales business.

“It is a pretty nice honor,” he added of the Business of the Year award. “(Our goal) is just getting farmers ready with everything for a successful year, it is about making they have the best crop possible. We do a lot with 4-H and FFA, we sell feed to show kids, and that is really good helping the kids.”

Tech Partners, LLC, was one of three honorees at the Tuesday luncheon at the Fremont Golf Club. Other award winners included Fremont Automation as the Ag Innovator of the Year and Kara Sousek as Ag Family Farm of the Year.