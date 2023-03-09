Hooper-native Tom Hoegemeyer was honored in late February for his lifetime achievements in corn science and the corn industry by the Nebraska Corn Board.

Already a world-renowned corn scientist and expert, Hoegemeyer said on Wednesday during an interview with the Tribune that the award from the Nebraska Corn Board was humbling and an honor.

“I was really gratified. I thought it was very good of (the Corn Board) to recognize me. I worked at a small company and was independent for many years, but we always tried to make a difference for people and growers,” Hoegemeyer said. “It makes me so proud. I am so thankful.”

According to a press release from officials at the Nebraska Corn Board, the organization’s 2023 awards dinner on Feb. 27 in Lincoln highlighted, “outstanding contributions to the state’s corn industry. Each of the recipients have long histories serving Nebraska agriculture.”

Hoegemeyer was the first honoree recognized at the event, receiving the Ag Achievement Award. Started in 1991, the award, “was designed to recognize outstanding and unselfish efforts to further the state’s corn industry.”

The award, Hoegemeyer said, validates his family’s deep and rich history in the corn science and growing industry. He also said many people in wider society do not understand the importance of corn to the world.

“There were a lot of people involved in my family … my wife, my mother, my sister, many generations of aunts, my dad, my grandfather and all of my children,” Hoegemeyer said. “Rice and wheat and corn … those three plants provide about 80% of the calories for the human race. Corn, it is an amazing plant.”

Before his family’s involvement in corn science, Hoegemeyer said a massive amount of credit for the development of corn hybrids should be bestowed upon native and indigenous peoples of Mexico, Central, South and North America — people he said helped make corn the amazing crop it is today.

“Corn was growing from the St. Lawrence River (in Canada) to Chile and Argentina,” he noted.

Hoegemeyer ended his career as a distinguished professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and said he was grateful to the university to be able to pass on his knowledge, wisdom and mentorship to the next generation of farmers.

“I had the opportunity to finish my career at the University of Nebraska,” he said. “To contribute to the next generation of farmers and corn growers … I really enjoyed that and really had a heart for helping the next generation. Teaching another generation of people how to grow corn and make it better.”

According to his NCB biography, Hoegemeyer, “returned to the family seed business after receiving his bachelors and graduate degrees from UNL and Iowa State University.

“Over the next three decades, Hoegemeyer would grow Hoegemeyer Hybrids into a significant seed company in the industry. Along the way, he also became internationally recognized for his corn hybrids and breeding genetics,” corn officials stated in the press release. “Following a sale of the breeding portion to Syngenta and a short tenure as a scientist with the company, Hoegemeyer joined the faculty at UNL.

“Hoegemeyer transitioned into the Agronomy and Horticulture Department, encouraging the next generation of scientists and plant breeders through classroom and hands-on learning. His courses were taught to both resident and students around the world — expanding his already foundational impact on the industry,” officials added.

At the banquet, Jay Reiners, the chairman of NCB and himself a farmer from Juniata, lauded Hoegemeyer’s contributions to agriculture during his long tenure and assorted business ventures.

“Dr. Hoegemeyer has been a great mentor to many, including family that were within the operation, students within UNL and around the world,” Reiners stated at the banquet. “His legacy in the seed industry is well known and his influence within the broader corn industry is foundational.”