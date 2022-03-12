Tonnies of North Bend attends National Farmers Union Convention

Twelve Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) members attended the National Farmers Union (NFU) Convention Feb. 27 to March 1 in Denver, Colorado.

The delegates representing Nebraska from the board were: Lynn Belitz, Fullerton, Mary Alice Corman, Edger, and John Hansen of Lincoln. Delegates representing the membership were: Andrew Tonnies, North Bend, Marcia Regier, Beatrice, and Keith Dittrich, Tilden, who also served as the Chair of the NFU Credential Committee. NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen of Plymouth served on the National Farmers Union Policy Committee, and NeFU District 6 Director Graham Christensen of Omaha also attended.

Farmers Union Midwest Agency LLP General Manager Jeff Downing of Elkhorn, Gayland Regier of Beatrice, Tammy Dittrich of Meadow Grove, and Karen Hansen of Lincoln also attended.

450 Farmers Union members from around the country met in Denver for the NFU Convention. The 220 delegates approved five special orders of business:

• Fairness for Farmers

• Family Farming and Supply Chains

• Family Farming and Agricultural Workforce and Food Processing Reform

• Family Farming and Climate Change

• Family Farming and Dairy Policy Reform

Full text of the adopted policy manual will be available soon at nfu.org.

Delegates re-elected Rob Larew from West Virginia as president and elected Jeff Kippley from South Dakota as the organization’s vice president.

The 2023 National Farmers Union 121st Anniversary Convention will be held March 5-7, 2023, at Hyatt Regency, San Francisco, California.

