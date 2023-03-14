The latest agricultural land management and leasing considerations for 2023 will be covered during two virtual landlord/tenant webinars hosted by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on March 23 and 24.

The workshops will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including new 2023 Nebraska agricultural land values and cash rental rates, tips for communication and negotiating. They will address topics like equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.

The presentations will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, an extension agricultural economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.

The March 23 workshop is scheduled for noon to 2:30 p.m. and will be geared toward viewers in Eastern Nebraska. The workshop on March 24 is set for 9 to 11:30 a.m. and will feature examples more relevant to viewers in Central and Western Nebraska. Regardless of location, the general information presented in both meetings will be the same.

The virtual workshops will be held on Zoom and are free to attend, but registration is required by visiting https://cap.unl.edu/land23.