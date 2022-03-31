UNL to host webinar on pasture, forage management decisions during drought

An upcoming webinar discussing how drought impacts forage production on native rangeland will walk through trigger dates and discuss management options for cattle producers at each date.

“Triggering Pasture and Forage Management Decisions Before a Drought” will be hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on April 7, as part of its weekly webinar series.

Pasture and native rangeland forage production fluctuates greatly over time, due to precipitation, temperature, range health and soil nutrients. The amount and timing of spring and early summer precipitation is an important factor in determining annual plant production. The webinar will focus on how using critical or trigger dates can help cattle producers adjust stocking rates if precipitation – and the resulting forage production – is expected to be below average.