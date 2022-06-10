 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL to host webinar on storm damage recovery, options for crop producers

Crop damage

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will present a webinar offering strategies and options for crop producers who are dealing with storm damage in their fields.

 Courtesy

“After the Storm: Managing Crop Damage” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on June 16.

Following recent widespread storm damage throughout Nebraska, experts in agronomy and agricultural economics from Nebraska Extension's Hail Know team will cover options for dealing with damaged commodities from a production perspective and discuss the role of crop insurance.

Presentation contributors will include: Justin McMechan, a crop protection and cropping systems specialist; Nathan Mueller, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Jenny Rees, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Cory Walters, a grain marketing specialist; and Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist.

The webinar is part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series. Register at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Related to this story

