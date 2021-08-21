UNL to host webinar on trends in ag land values, cash rental rates

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar covering results of the university’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate report at noon on Aug. 26.

The final report, which was published in July, found that Nebraska agricultural land values increased over the prior year, to a statewide average of $2,895 per acre. Land industry professionals responding to the annual survey attributed the rise in values to current interest rate levels, crop prices and COVID-19 disaster assistance payments to operators across the state.

The webinar will be presented by Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension who co-authors the annual report. He will discuss the latest trends seen in land values and cash rental rates by region across the state and offer insight on what those mean for landlords and tenants. The impact of COVID-19 will also be covered.

The webinar is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, held every Thursday at noon.

For more information about the Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report, and to register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.

