UNL webinar to cover farm programs, farm income and ag outlook for 2022

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will offer an update on farm programs and farm income, along with an outlook for what is ahead, during a webinar at noon on Oct. 21.

Farm income supports have been an important part of farm income during the past few years, peaking with the massive COVID-19 relief payments made in 2020 in response to market disruptions and losses amid the pandemic.

However, commodity increases since late summer 2020 have substantially improved the bottom line for producers, leading to potential record income levels in 2021 — even as government payments quickly decline.

But questions remain as to the road ahead and whether higher prices will last and stay ahead of rising input costs.

The webinar will be presented by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Pat Westhoff, director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri.

To register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

